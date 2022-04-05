City of Mountlake Terrace hosting volunteer spring cleanup event April 23

In honor of Arbor Day and Earth Day, the City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a volunteer spring cleanup event on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Civic Campus and Veterans Memorial Park.

Volunteers will clean up areas at the Civic Campus and assist a volunteer group known as the “Ivy League” with removing invasive plant species from the adjacent Veterans Memorial Park.

It’s recommended that everyone wear protective gloves and boots. Volunteers are encouraged to bring along garden implements such as rakes and non-electric pruning tools if possible to help ensure there are enough tools to go around.

Common activities at the event include pruning, raking, invasive plant removal, and picking up trash.

Lunch will be provided to all volunteers following the event.

Groups are asked to register in advance. For more information call 425-776-1811 or contact Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at kcourtmanch@mltwa.gov.

The Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus is located at 23204 58th Ave. W.