City of Mountlake Terrace hosting Transportation Master Plan online open house through Oct. 16

The City of Mountlake Terrace is updating its Transportation Master Plan (TMP) and invites you to participate in our online Open House through Oct. 16. This open house is one of the final steps for the public to provide input on conditions and issues citizens would like to see prioritized in the city’s transportation facilities and network.

The online open house will guide participants through a presentation of the final 2020 TMP Update that has gone through detailed analysis, an online survey posted from February through July, and Planning Commission review and public hearing. Next steps include the online open house, a city council public hearing later this fall, and adoption of the Plan. The city received a total of 178 responses to the online survey held earlier this year and that feedback was incorporated into the draft plan before it was presented to the Planning Commission for their review. Input obtained through the Open House will be incorporated into the plan for the city council’s review.

The 2020 TMP update addresses the city’s current transportation infrastructure, defines the vision for the impending transportation system needed to accommodate future travel demand, and creates a transportation network within Mountlake Terrace capable of improved, safe and efficient mobility throughout the city. It includes both short-range and long-range strategies and policies that will lead to the development of an integrated multimodal transportation system to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of people and goods, while addressing current and future transportation demand and land use. It also identifies existing conditions for the various modes of transportation, as well as proposes safety and mobility improvements for each mode.

Additionally, transportation infrastructure improvement projects are identified, including roadway (intersection and corridor), transit, and non-motorized improvements. Finally the 2020 TMP Update will also address environmental considerations, maintenance and operation needs and funding mechanisms. Together, these components will support the later adoption of the TMP as the city’s Transportation Element of the Comprehensive Plan and will reduce the redundancy of planning efforts and documents.

To participate in the online open house, visit www.cityofmlt.com/1977. For more information, contact Traffic Engineer Marc Seferian at 425-744-6265 or mseferian@mltwa.gov.