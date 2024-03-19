City of Mountlake Terrace hosting open house March 26 for Vision 2024 comprehensive planning

The City of Mountlake Terrace is planning an open house from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at city hall to continue engagement on the city’s comprehensive planning effort Also known as Vision 2044, this process will guide decisions around public policy and growth over the next 20 years.

Families are encouraged to attend, and child care will be offered by city staff from the recreation and parks department. Food and refreshments also will be provided.

The event will feature activities around goals and policies now underway for land use, housing, environment, and recreation, parks and open space. Participants also can provide input on a recommended city vision statement.

The open house event is just one way of getting involved with Vision 2044 before it wraps up later this year, the city said in a news release announcing the event. The city is also planning a series of spring engagement opportunities that include:

Draft Environmental Impact Statement

Other elements such as transportation, economic vitality and utilities

Melody Hill and Cascade View subarea neighborhoods

Smaller gatherings with community groups and interest groups

Learn more at www.cityofmlt.com/Vision2044.