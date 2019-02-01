City of Mountlake Terrace honors volunteers at recognition dinner

1 of 2

The City of Mountlake Terrace officials held an appreciation dinner for volunteers serving on city boards, commissions and a special task force on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Ballinger Clubhouse.

“Our volunteers not only come with ideas to improve our community, they show up and they recruit others,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “Now the city regularly sees scout groups, student groups, Premera volunteers, church groups, parents and seniors all helping out to build community. It’s amazing.”

Volunteers were treated to a home-cooked meal by Public Works Director Eric LaFrance, who served dinner with other members of the city’s leadership team. The city invited volunteers who have served over the past year on the Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force, Arts Advisory Commission, Civil Service Commission, Planning Commission, Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission (RPAC) and Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee (NPIS).

Among those honored at the dinner was Recreation and Parks Commissioner Keith Edholm, who is the longest-serving board and commission member. He has served on the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee for nearly 25 years, and he and his wife Carol have been at nearly every park clean-up and city event within that time.

“You can see them at every event, they’re all over the city and 25 years is a long time,” said Parks Superintendent Ken Courtmanch.

Kathy Tuura was also recognized for her 20 years of service as a representative of Veterans Memorial Park for the Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, City Councilmembers and City Manager Scott Hugill thanked all the volunteers for their service. City officials shared the top highlights and achievements from the past year as well as stories about some of the long-term volunteers.

Olsen closed the dinner by encouraging others who are not volunteers to engage in their community.

“Think about what you can do in your neighborhood,” she said. “Maybe there’s a difference we can all make when we put our heads together.”

Any groups or individuals that are interested in volunteering can contact Olsen at 425-744-6206 or [email protected].

— Story and photos by Cody Sexton