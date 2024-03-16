City of Mountlake Terrace fully closing portion of 66th Ave W starting March 18

Starting Monday, March 18, the City of Mountlake Terrace will be closing 66th Avenue West between 216th Street Southwest and the Interurban Trail.

The full closure, which is expected to last about a month, is part of the city’s work to remove the existing roadway and repave it — a $3.6 million project funded by state, Snohomish County and city dollars.

During this closure, there will be no access between 216th Street Southwest and the Interurban Trail. The Interurban Trail will have a slight detour, the city said.

Once completed, the roadway will feature a revised Interurban Trail crossing with a center island and flashing lights that pedestrians activate to alert drivers. Curb ramps throughout the project will be replaced with ones that meet modern accessibility guidelines. Traffic signal infrastructure also will be upgraded and connected into the regional management system.

You can learn more here.