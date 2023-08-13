City of Mountlake Terrace expands utility discounts for eligible renters

Spurred by conversations about equity, the Mountlake Terrace City Council recently approved an expansion to the city’s discount program for utility billing.

Questions from residents prompted a review of the applicable city codes. The review found that in many cases, the discount eligibility rules excluded anyone who didn’t own their home. A proposed fix was brought to council in July.

The expansion allows all residents with an individual city utility account who fall within the income limit to apply for a 30% discount on their city utility bill, in addition to free garbage service.

The city long has offered an assistance program for residents who fall under the income limit and are over the age of 62 or are disabled. Previously, though, the discount portion was only offered to those who owned a home in the city, and resided there. Others were eligible solely for free garbage service.

Now, homeowners and renters of any age can apply for a discount if they are billed directly by the city. The discount program runs on a cycle through each April, and a new application must be completed before May 1 each year to continue participating. Income thresholds vary by household size and other factors.

Application and eligibility information can be found at www.cityofmlt.com/ub by clicking the “Helpful Forms & Information” icon. If you have questions, you can contact utility billing at 425-744-6214, utilitybilling@mltwa.gov.