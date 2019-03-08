City of Mountlake Terrace earns WellCity Award

The City of Mountlake Terrace has received the WellCity Award from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) in honor of its dedication to promoting employee health. In addition to the added benefits of a healthier workplace, the city will receive a 2 percent discount on medical premiums in 2019. The lower premiums translate into a substantial cost savings in the city’s budget that benefits both the employees and taxpayers.

In announcing the award, the City of Mountlake Terrace said it is committed to placing employee health among its core values, and creating healthy workplace policies, environments and wellness programs. Employees that value and maintain good health are happier, have lower stress levels, and use fewer sick days due to illness.

WellCities also benefit from reduced health care costs, improved employee health, increased productivity, higher morale, and better retention.

In 2018, the city’s wellness committee put together a program to accomplish all nine WellCity standards established by the AWC. Some of these included developing policies and procedures, a City Council-adopted wellness program, budget allocations and management support.

Wellness events included tracking steps and lunchtime walks. Proper diet and adequate sleep were encouraged to reinforce a healthy lifestyle.