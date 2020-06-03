City of Mountlake Terrace condemns death of George Floyd, reiterates support for human rights

The City of Mountlake Terrace issued a message on its website Tuesday condemning the “senseless death” of George Floyd, a Black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him on the ground and kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Here’s the full letter from the city:

The City of Mountlake Terrace condemns the senseless death of George Floyd caused by the actions of Minneapolis police officers, and we share the community’s outrage. Violations of civil rights by those in authority destroys public trust; we pledge to work with you to earn and keep your trust.

Mountlake Terrace condemns racism and inequality of any kind and we are committed to address it in our community and create positive change. The city supports individuals’ constitutional right to peacefully protest and voice concerns, and we are here to help that happen, without acts of violence or property damage.

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department has a strong bond within our community of four square miles and we have a reputation for regular and friendly interactions with residents, businesses and visitors. Our Department’s mission is to Serve with professionalism and integrity; Support the Constitution, Laws and Core Values as set forth by our citizens; and Defend the individual rights, human dignity and quality of life for all who live, visit and work within Mountlake Terrace.

We live by this mission and will serve with honor and integrity to protect human life and dignity no matter one’s color, creed, gender or sexual orientation.

The City of Mountlake Terrace shares your frustration about unnecessary and excessive acts whether you have experienced them firsthand, witnessed them in person or seen them through the media. We appreciate your continued support of our city and our Police Department and we will stand with you to protect and promote individual rights and equality for all.