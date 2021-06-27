City of Mountlake Terrace cancels meetings this week to allow for unpacking

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s June 28 Planning Commission meeting and July 1 City Council work/study session are cancelled to give city employees some time to unpack from their move into the new city hall building.

The planning commission meets next on Monday, July 12. The city council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, July 6 because July 5 is the observed Independence Day holiday. Both meetings will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m.

Staff are still unpacking and setting up spaces in the new city hall and the council’s study items were moved to the July 6 meeting to provide for a bit of a holiday break, the city said.

You can find city council and planning commission meeting information at www.cityofmlt.com/469.