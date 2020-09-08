City of Mountlake Terrace cancels annual Fall Park Clean Up

With Snohomish County still in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order,” the City of Mountlake Terrace is cancelling its Fall Park Clean Up scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12.

The event is held in conjunction with National Day of Service and focuses on a special project area such as the Recreation Pavilion or park project.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we feel it’s best to cancel this year’s event,” said Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz. “We do not want to encourage unnecessary gathering at this time.”

For more information about city events, visit cityofmlt.com/1758.