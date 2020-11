All City of Mountlake Terrace offices and the Recreation Pavilion will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no child care offered on these days at the Pavilion.

All city offices and the Pavilion will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com or www.mltrec.com.