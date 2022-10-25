City of Mountlake Terrace 2023-24 budget presentations, hearings scheduled

Autumn is budget season for many cities, and Mountlake Terrace has been working on the 2023-24 biennial budget. Before it can be adopted, the two-year budget undergoes an intensive review.

Below are the proposed dates for budget presentations and public hearings (subject to change per city council request):

7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, City Council Meeting: Presentation of the 2023-2024 biennial budget

6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, City Council Special Meeting: Presentations of the 2023-2024 biennial budget for City Departments (1/2)

6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, City Council Special Meeting: Presentations of the 2023-2024 biennial budget for City Departments (2/2)

7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, City Council Meeting: Public hearing on 2023 revenue sources, including property taxes

7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, City Council Meeting: Public hearing on, and adoption of, 2023-2024 proposed budget

If you’re not able to attend the meetings in person, remote options are available. You can receive more information about city council meetings and review meeting materials here. Meeting videos also are posted at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.