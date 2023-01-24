City of MLT weekday swim preregistration for winter Jan. 31-Feb. 1

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s weekday swim lesson registration for the winter session is approaching.

For anyone currently participating in swim lessons Monday/Wednesday, preregistration starts at noon Tuesday, Jan. 31. Preregistration for Tuesday/Thursday lessons is at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Open registration for those not enrolled in a current class will begin at noon Thursday, Feb. 2 online.

The winter swim lesson schedule will be posted by Friday, Jan. 27 on the swim instruction web page.