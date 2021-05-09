City of MLT to support virtual blood drive in June

The City of Mountlake Terrace, in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest, invites you to support our local blood supply by participating in a virtual blood drive during the month of June.

The new Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Avenue, will be serving as a Pop-Up Donor Center from June 1-30. Schedule an appointment to donate blood and be one of the first to see the new space.

Donations will support patients at over 90 local hospitals. It is important to donate now because shortages of all blood types typically occur during the summer months. According to Bloodworks Northwest, if all donors gave blood two to four times a year, it would help prevent blood shortages. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed during your donation.

To donate:

– Visit https://dslnk.co/CityOfMLT to schedule an appointment to donate blood at any Bloodworks Northwest location from June 1-30.

– On the day of your donation, mention City of Mountlake Terrace or our four-digit code “CMLT” when you check in with the registrar.

“The city looks forward to this important effort to replenish our community’s blood supply,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “In addition, the city has scheduled a wellness event to encourage employee participation.”

For more information, visit www.bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888.