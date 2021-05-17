City of MLT to resume fingerprinting services starting May 19

On Wednesday, May 19, fingerprinting services will resume at the Mountlake Terrace Police Station, 5906 232nd St. SW. Fingerprinting services are available by appointment only; the city is unable to accommodate walk-ins at this time.

Fingerprinting services are available to residents and non-residents. The cost for fingerprinting is $15 for the first card, and $7.50 for each card thereafter, per person.

For appointments, contact the police department during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 425-670-8260. When arriving for your appointment, park in front of the police station, call 425-670-8260 and say you have arrived for fingerprinting, and a staff member will meet you at the entrance and escort you into the building. Face coverings are required to enter the building.

For more information, contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260.