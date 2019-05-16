City of MLT to host May 29 workshop on controlling weeds in Lake Ballinger

A free workshop, “Controlling Aquatic Weeds in Lake Ballinger,” is set for Wednesday, May 29, from 7- 8:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center (Ballinger Clubhouse) at 23000 Lakeview Dr.

Lake Ballinger has in recent years become infested with invasive aquatic weeds, including Eurasian watermilfoil, fragrant water lilies and curly leaf pondweed. The thick aquatic plant beds that cover most of the nearshore area have negatively impacted boating, swimming, and fishing in the lake. Invasive weeds have also reduced water quality.

To address the problem, a citizen steering committee has recommended a control plan including use of burlap bottom barriers and aquatic herbicide applied to 50 percent of the lake during summer 2019.

This free public workshop will cover revisions to the 2018 aquatic weed control plan (including using a different herbicide and increasing the amount of treatment area in the lake); how to control aquatic weeds by hand; and stopping the spread of aquatic weeds.

For more background information on the workshop Controlling Aquatic Weeds in Lake Ballinger, see the Integrated Aquatic Vegetation Plan posted on the Mountlake Terrace website www.cityofmlt.com/DocumentCenter/View/18445/ or contact Laura Reed, Stormwater Program Manager, at [email protected] or 425-744-6226.