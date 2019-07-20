City of MLT to hold ADA Self-Assessment and Transition Plan open house July 22

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting an open house on Monday, July 22, to discuss an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) Self-Assessment and Transition Plan being developed for facilities within the city’s public right-of-way.

The open house is scheduled from 6-6:50 p.m. in the Interim City Council Chambers located at 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. This open house immediately precedes the special meeting of the city council that begins at 7 p.m.

This plan is intended to:

Identify deficiencies that limit the mobility and accessibility to individuals with disabilities.

Outline methods to be used to remove barriers and make the facilities accessible — presentation of the data, prioritizing the necessary mitigation and an implementation program.

Develop a schedule and funding analysis for steps to achieve compliance of right-of-way facility with the ADA.

Provide a description of the management policies that the city will implement to execute and maintain the program.

Public input gathered at the open house — and an online and printed survey available shortly afterward — will provide city staff with input on priority areas for an initial assessment of current right-of-way facility conditions. Following the open house, the city and supporting consultant will conduct a detailed assessment of high priority locations and develop specific methods to remove barriers. In addition, an initial schedule and funding strategy will be prepared along with a draft and final plan documents.

The plan will be developed through coordination with and recommended actions by the city’s planning commission. It will then be presented to the city council for final adoption in spring 2020.

Further information will be provided as part of the ongoing public review process. Questions can be directed to Jesse Birchman, City Engineer at [email protected] or at 425-744-6275.