City of MLT to distribute face coverings citywide

The City of Mountlake Terrace will be mailing two face masks to each home and business in a few weeks to help ensure compliance with Governor Inslee’s order requiring their use in public.

“The city council wants to make sure everyone has a face covering to promote public health and safety, so we are distributing nearly 30,000 coverings in our community,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

The city has already begun distributing the first shipment of cloth face coverings provided by Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management, which are designated for low-income residents. The city is distributing these face coverings at food banks, the senior center, low-income housing facilities, and school grab-and-go meal events through the end of July. Upcoming events where these masks will be available include:

Monday, July 13, Noon-2:30 p.m.: Cedarwood International Food Bank located at Bethel Chapel, 23010 66th Ave. W.

Tuesdays, July 14 and 21, 5-6 p.m.: Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr.

The city has also purchased one-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for distribution at these events. Low-income residents who cannot travel to one of these sites can call City Hall at 425-776-1161 and the city will make sure you get one.

For questions about face covering distribution, contact Virginia Olsen at 425-744-6206 or volsen@ci.mlt.wa.us.