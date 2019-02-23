City of MLT temporarily suspends passport services

The City of Mountlake Terrace said in an announcement Friday it is suspending passport services until further notice due to a staffing shortage.

Passport services may be found in other nearby locations including:

City of Lake Forest Park, 206-957-2834

City of Brier 425-775-5452

City of Mill Creek, 425-924-5743

Edmonds Municipal Court, 425-771-0210

U.S Post Office – Lynnwood, 425-775-3745 or 800-275-8777

City of Bothell, 425-487-5587

City of Shoreline, 206-296-9200.

After new staff are hired and trained, the city said it plans to resume passport services.