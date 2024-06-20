City of MLT surveys community; council to review results next month

In a recent survey conducted by the City of Mountlake Terrace, residents listed the reasons they choose to call this place home:

– Recreational opportunities, including paths and walking trail

– Access to nearby lakes, ponds and waterways.

– Affordability of high-speed internet.

– A good place to raise children.

The city’s Community Satisfaction Survey, conducted this spring, seeks to measure what works and what could use some improvement in how services are delivered.

The study, conducted by Polco and the National Research Center, cost $21,800. It’s part of an ongoing city program, which began in 2007, and runs about every two years. The data guides the Mountlake Terrace City Council in establishing priorities and watching for trends, the city said in a news release.

Councilmembers plan to review and discuss the results at their July 25 meeting.

Of the 3,000 households that were mailed the survey, 378 residents (about 13%) responded.

They were asked to rate issues such as personal safety, mobility, community design, inclusivity and engagement, health and wellness, the economy, utilities, parks and recreation, the natural environment, and education, arts and culture.

Half of the respondents reported using public transportation instead of driving during the last year, an increase from 38% two years ago, but nearly matching 2018 levels.

Even more, 59%, carpooled instead of driving and 70% walked or biked instead of driving during the past year.

The survey found concern among residents on education, arts and culture issues with about a third (32%) saying opportunities to attend cultural, arts and music events were excellent or good. The affordability of quality child care and preschool also were issues, with 38% ranking it as excellent or good.

The survey indicates a desire for more adult educational opportunities with 39% rating it as excellent or good, compared to 53% rating it as excellent or good in 2018.

The Mountlake Terrace Library received high marks, with 92% saying its services are excellent or good.

The full report is posted at www.cityofmlt.com/2129. Find more information about the city council’s meeting schedule at www.cityofmlt.com/129.

By the numbers

City government

79% rate overall customer service by city employees as excellent or good.

69% rate the city government’s openness and transparency to the public as excellent or good.

53% rate the job the city government does of welcoming resident involvement as excellent or good.

52% rate the value of services for the taxes paid as excellent or good.

Quality of life

83% rate the city as a good or excellent place to raise children.

81% plan to remain in Mountlake Terrace for the next five years.

81% rate the quality of life as excellent or good.

80% rate the quality of city parks as excellent or good.

70% rated their overall feeling of safety as excellent or good.

Concerns

41% rate the city’s street repairs as excellent or goo

26% think the impact the economy will have on their family income over the next six months is very or somewhat positiv

26% said the availability of affordable, quality mental health care is excellent or goo

23% rate the availability of affordable quality housing as excellent or good.