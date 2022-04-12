City of MLT summer recreation schedule now available via CRAZE guide

The summer edition of CRAZE is now posted online. CRAZE is a comprehensive guide to all the activities at Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks over the next few months.

This edition of CRAZE is interactive, digital-only and mobile-friendly. It can be found at https://issuu.com/crazeedmmlt.

Registration has begun for many summer programs for children, teens and adults. Mountlake Terrace offers plenty of classes in the pool in addition to lap swimming. For busy parents, the city has child care and day camp options to keep your kids active through the summer. If you or your child enjoys dance, fitness or sports, Mountlake Terrace CRAZE is a great place to start.

To meet the high demand for swimming, child care and recreation, the city is hiring. Visit www.cityofmlt.com/jobs to see the current vacancies and consider applying.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.