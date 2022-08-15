City of MLT softball team beats Edmonds as rivalry game returns

The City of Mountlake Terrace defeated the City of Edmonds during an employee softball team matchup last week. The annual event — postponed for two years due to the pandemic — brought approximately two dozen Mountlake Terrace employees from several departments to compete, with Terrace winning the game 10-6.

“The weather was perfect and the fans were enthusiastic, even offering up their own rendition of Take Me Out to the Ballgame, complete with the lyrics, “So let’s root, root, root for Mountlake Terrace! If they don’t win it’s a shame,” the Mountlake City Managers’ report on the Aug. 10 game noted.

Considering that the last softball game between the two cities saw Mountlake Terrace lose 24-2, this year’s 10-6 victory was a sweet form of revenge, the report added.