City of MLT Shoreline Master Program open house rescheduled for Feb. 25

The City of Mountlake Terrace will host an open house on proposed updates to its Shoreline Master Program (SMP) on Monday, Feb. 25, from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Interim City Hall.

The Feb. 25 meeting was rescheduled from an earlier date due to inclement weather.

The city is required to conduct a periodic assessment of the plan and make changes, if necessary, to assure consistency with changes in state law and city codes since the last update. The SMP was last amended in 2013. This update is to be completed by June 30, 2019, and at least every eight years thereafter. Only minor amendments are anticipated.

The Shoreline Management Act regulates “Shoreline of the State” to achieve “no net loss of ecological functions” on, and abutting, a designated shoreline. Lake Ballinger is the only “Shoreline of the State” in Mountlake Terrace. The city’s shoreline jurisdiction area encompasses the portion of Lake Ballinger within the city limits of Mountlake Terrace, Ballinger Island, the first 200 feet landward of the lake’s ordinary high-water mark and any associated floodplain and wetland areas.

Public input, questions and comments regarding Lake Ballinger and the shoreline are welcome and encouraged. A formal presentation on the update will be made at the Planning Commission meeting at 7:00 p.m. after the open house. Interim City Hall is located at 6100 219th Street SW, Suite 220, in Mountlake Terrace.

More information and ability to comment is available on the city’s Shoreline update webpage at www.cityofmlt.com/247 or call at 425-744-6207.