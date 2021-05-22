City of MLT seeks to fill planning commission vacancy

The Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission has an interim vacancy on its seven-member, volunteer commission. The planning commission meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. via Zoom teleconference until in-person meetings resume. Full terms are four years in duration, however this interim term expires on June 30, 2023.

The planning commission reviews and makes recommendations on community development issues especially those affecting future land use and growth, and it makes recommendations on the city’s Comprehensive Plan and development code updates.

Applicants must be a resident of Mountlake Terrace and regular attendance by members is necessary for the efficient operation and effective completion of business. Applicants should have an interest in community planning, including considering revisions to the city’s Comprehensive Plan and development code. Knowledge of planning and development issues is desirable.

In order to establish a well-represented Commission to consider the varied needs of our community, the city strongly encourages residents of diverse backgrounds to apply. The city celebrates diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workforce and community.

The city invites any current Mountlake Terrace resident to apply by June 11. Ideally, interviews will take place shortly thereafter with formal appointment tentatively scheduled for the City Council’s July 6 meeting and the newly appointed member would be on board to attend the Planning Commission’s July 12 meeting.

Mountlake Terrace residency is required and résumés may be included with your application if desired but they are not required. You can apply online or download and print a form from www.cityofmlt.com/458. Or, call the City Clerk at 425-744-6206 to have one mailed to you. Paper applications can be returned by mail to City Clerk, City of Mountlake Terrace, PO BOX 72, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

The city will contact candidates to schedule an interview with a city council subcommittee, and the interviews will take place via Zoom teleconference.