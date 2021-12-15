City of MLT seeks ideas on uses for pandemic aid

The City of Mountlake Terrace is asking residents and business owners for their ideas on how to best use federal pandemic relief dollars the city will receive in 2022.

Earlier this year, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the City of Mountlake Terrace is eligible to receive almost $6 million in federal funds. The ARPA program will provide $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local and tribal governments to address rising costs and falling revenues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Your ideas will help the Mountlake Terrace City Council decide how these funds can best help the community. You’re invited to take the new online survey, which lists examples of approved uses for the funding, and rank the categories most important to your household or business. The survey also includes space to share new ideas for the funding.

ARPA dollars are intended to support public health agencies’ response to the pandemic and to stimulate the economy through assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries, and support for essential workers, as well as investments in infrastructure, including water, sewer, and broadband services.

Respondents are asked to keep in mind that only approved uses are allowed under this law, and that funds must be committed by the end of 2024. The survey is open now through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, and the city council will receive an update on the number of responses at its Jan. 3 meeting.

To access the survey or for more information, visit www.cityofmlt.com/ARPAsurvey or contact via email at cityhall@mltwa.gov, or by phone at 425-744-6206.