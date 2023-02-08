City of MLT seeks applicants to draft pro/con statements on fire annexation

The City of Mountlake Terrace is looking for individuals interested in serving on the voter’s pamphlet pro and con committees for a proposed ballot measure to annex into South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is considering placing the proposal on the ballot for the April 25, 2023 special election.

The council will appoint up to three members to each committee to provide statements for the voter’s pamphlet in favor or in opposition to the ballot measure. To apply, submit a letter of interest by mail or email to Attn: City Clerk, City Hall, 23204 – 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 or via email at cityhall@mltwa.gov.

Applicants should indicate which committee they are applying for and whether they are willing to be the committee spokesperson. Applications must be received at City Hall or via email no later than Feb. 15, 2023 at 5 p.m.

The council is expected to consider the proposed ballot measure at its Feb. 16 meeting.

Learn more about the potential fire annexation at the following links:

Jan. 3, 2023 City Council Meeting – Agenda Item 6

Jan. 12, 2023 City Council Work Session – Agenda Item 7

Feb. 6, 2023 City Council Meeting – Agenda Item 5

You can alsowatch the above City Council meetings via You Tube at: CityofMLT-YouTube (click on City Council Meetings)