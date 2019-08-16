City of MLT seeking input for Town Center Park Plaza name

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission (RPAC) is looking for community input on ideas to name the Town Center Park Plaza that will be located adjacent to the Civic Campus, at the corner of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West.

The Town Center Park Plaza project is a 14,000-square-foot public gathering space envisioned as a venue for civic events, performances, socializing and a possible future farmers market. The plan calls for an open plaza with tables, chairs, terraced benches, public art, a water feature, flagpole pavilion, stage and in-ground lighting.

At its Aug. 13 meeting, RPAC reviewed the city’s policy and criteria on naming of parks and facilities and decided to gather community input before making a recommendation to the city council. An easy online form is located on the new Town Center Park Plaza webpage at www.cityofmlt.com/2049. Residents of Mountlake Terrace are encouraged to read the criteria linked on that page, and fill in their suggested name and how it meets the criteria. The deadline for suggestions is Saturday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

As recommended by the volunteer committee, funding for the plaza was not part of the 2017 City Hall bond measure in order to keep costs down as much as possible for taxpayers. Currently, the city is applying for grant funding for construction of the Town Center Park Plaza and using park impact fees. Components of the park plaza will be phased in over time as funding becomes available.

RPAC will discuss the names submitted at its Sept. 10 meeting and make a recommendation to the city council. The city council will discuss the matter at a future date and make a final decision. The Civic Campus project is anticipated to break ground this fall and be completed in late 2020.

For more information, contact Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz 425-640-3101 or email [email protected].