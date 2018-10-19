City of MLT seeking artist applications for new Civic Campus project

The City of Mountlake Terrace is seeking artists who are interested in providing art for the city’s new Civic Campus.

The selected artist will design, fabricate and install an artwork or artworks in the northern portion of the Civic Campus, planned for 23200 58th Ave. W. (southwest corner of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West.

Those interested should submit letters of interest or audio/video statements of interests and statements of qualifications, along with a resume and project renderings/examples of work from qualified individuals (or teams) interested in working with the Arts Advisory Commission, City Staff, ARC Architects and MacLeod Reckord related to the commissioning of public art.

The call is open to all professional artists or teams of artists residing regionally or within the U.S. Pacific Northwest.<

Once selected by the city, an artist or team of artists may propose a single installation or a series. Artworks will be maintained and owned by the City of Mountlake Terrace. The project has an overall inclusive budget of $84,000 to approximately $90,000, subject to change depending on future estimated cost of the public gathering space/Town Center Park/Plaza).

Deadline for submitting applications is Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018