City of MLT recruiting for Neighborhood Parks Subcommittee

The City of Mountlake Terrace is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy for the roving position on its Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee .

The subcommittee is comprised of 10 citizen volunteers assigned the responsibility for annually inventorying the neighborhood parks and recommending improvements to the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission (RPAC). Appointed by RPAC, each of the representatives must live within a half mile of the park they represent, with the exception of one roving position. They serve three-year staggered terms.

In most cases, board and commission members do not need specialized training or experience. Subcommittee members attend regularly scheduled monthly meetings and have a willingness to work in a team environment. Members find the experience fun and rewarding by meeting people with similar interests, learning about the city, and helping shape the future of Mountlake Terrace.

Applications are due Sept. 25, 2019. Visit the city’s website for more details and an application at www.cityofmlt.com/450/ or contact Virginia Olsen, City Clerk/Community Relations Director at 425-744-6206 or [email protected].