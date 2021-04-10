City of MLT recruiting for boards and commissions

The City of Mountlake Terrace seeks candidates to serve on its boards and commissions. The city recruits annually to have applications on file for when periodic openings occur, and currently there is an opening on the Arts Advisory Commission. Most city boards and commissions have three-year terms that expire on June 30 with the exception of the Planning Commission terms that are four years in duration.

The city has four regular boards and commissions including the Arts Advisory Commission; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEIC); Planning Commission; and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission (RPAC). Additionally, the city has two Commissions that meet less frequently including the Civil Service Commission (meets as needed – typically one to three times per year) and the City Council Salary Commission (meets every three years).

In most cases, board and commission members do not need specialized training or experience.

Visit the city’s website, www.cityofmlt.com/450, to learn more about the role of city boards and commissions. Or contact Virginia Olsen, city clerk/community relations director at 425-744-6206 or volsen@ci.mlt.wa.us to have an application mailed to you. Interviews will be scheduled on an “as needed” basis.