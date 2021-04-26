City of MLT recruiting for boards and commissions

The City of Mountlake Terrace is seeking candidates to serve on its boards and commissions. The city recruits annually to have applications on file for when periodic openings occur, and currently there are interim openings on the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission and Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission. Most city boards and commissions have three-year terms that expire on June 30 with the exception of the planning xommission terms that are four years in duration.

The city has four regular boards and commissions including the arts advisory commission; diversity, equity and inclusion commission (DEIC); planning commission; and the recreation and parks advisory commission (RPAC). Additionally, the city has two commissions that meet less frequently including the civil service commission (meets as needed – typically one to three times per year) and the City Council Salary Commission (meets every three years).

In most cases, board and commission members do not need specialized training or experience. The City of Mountlake Terrace is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive workforce and community.

“If you want to get involved and learn more about what’s happening in your community, please apply,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “It’s a great way to meet people and make a difference.”

Visit the city’s website, www.cityofmlt.com/450, to learn more about the role of our Boards and Commissions. Or, contact City Clerk/Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen at 425-744-6206 or volsen@ci.mlt.wa.us to have an application mailed to you. Interviews will be scheduled on an “as needed” basis.