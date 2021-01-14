City of MLT recognizes Martin Luther King Jr.  holiday

In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, all City of Mountlake Terrace offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18. Because of the holiday, the city council’s regularly scheduled meeting will move to Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. via Zoom teleconference.

To celebrate and recognize the holiday, the city is one of several sponsors of a virtual event called “Lift Every Voice Legacy” on Jan. 18, a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. To register for this free event or to consider sponsoring, visit www.Beloved4All.org.

The Recreation Pavilion and pool will be open on Jan. 18 and operating on its current schedule of 5:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All water fitness classes and lap swimming lanes must be reserved in advance by clicking the registration button then “water fitness” at www.mltrec.com/530 or by calling the Pavilion at 425-776-9173. Time slots for lap swimming are one hour in length with breaks in between for sanitizing and cleaning.

For more information on recreation programs, visit www.mltrec.com/530 or call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173. For more information on city council meetings, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/469.