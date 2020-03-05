City of MLT receives WellCity Award for promoting employee health

The City of Mountlake Terrace has received its second consecutive WellCity Award from the Association of Washington Cities, recognizing its dedication to promoting employee health.

In addition to all the benefits of a healthier workplace, the city will receive a 2% discount on medical premiums in 2021. The lower premiums will result in a substantial cost savings in the city’s budget that benefits the employees and taxpayers.

The City of Mountlake Terrace said it is committed to placing employee health among its core values. Employees that value and maintain good health are happier, have lower stress levels, and use fewer sick days due to illness.

In 2019, the city’s Wellness Committee developed a program to accomplish all nine WellCity standards established by the AWC. Some of these included developing policies and procedures, a City Council-adopted wellness program, budget allocations and management support. Wellness events included tracking steps and lunchtime walks. Proper diet and adequate sleep were encouraged to reinforce a healthy lifestyle.

“We are proud to receive this award,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “The committee did an excellent job with the program and we hope to see it grow and prosper. It’s a win-win for the city and the community.”