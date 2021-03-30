City of MLT receives third consecutive WellCity Award

For the third straight year, the City of Mountlake Terrace has received the WellCity Award from the Association of Washington Cities for promoting employee health.

In addition to creating a healthier workplace, the city will receive a 2% discount on medical premiums in 2022. WellCities benefit from reduced healthcare costs, improved employee health, increased productivity, higher morale and better retention, which benefits the city and its taxpayers.

In 2020, the city’s Wellness Committee utilized the wellness app as well as a number of creative ideas to accomplish all nine WellCity standards established by the AWC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wellness events included socially distanced self-guided activities such as walking, running and cycling. Online classes and activities were offered and once COVID-19 guidelines allowed, employees were able to use the Recreation Pavilion pool for lap swimming or water fitness. Proper diet and adequate sleep were encouraged to reinforce a healthy lifestyle.

“It is important for the city to provide health information and activity opportunities to maintain a healthy workplace,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “Even though we faced a pandemic, our Wellness Committee came through to help keep us all healthy and safe.”