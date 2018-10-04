City of MLT receives $5,000 county grant to complete Bicentennial Park trail

Vice-Chair of Snohomish County Council Terry Ryan Oct. 1 delivered a $5,000 check to Mountlake Terrace City Council and local Girl Scouts to complete the paved pathway at Matt Hirvela Bicentennial Park located at 4105 222nd Street S.W.

The park improvements began in 2010, when an Eagle Candidate created a trail through overgrowth in the back of the park. “The trail and surrounding amenities have been an ongoing project for the past nine years,” said Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch. “These park improvements have been completed primarily by volunteers, a Girl Scout Troop, a Cub Scout Troop, Eagle Scout candidates and grant funding along with city staff.”

City of Mountlake Terrace staff worked with local Girl Scout Troop 43752 to submit a grant application to Snohomish County for a Small Capital Projects Partnership Grant (SCPP) in 2017 to continue the trail project at the park. In 2018, the Girl Scout Troop and Cub Scout Pack 76 decided to work together on their service projects and complete the pathway project at Matt Hirvela Bicentennial Park in conjunction with an additional SCPP Grant awarded.

As he presented the check, Councilmember Ryan said to the Girl Scouts and volunteers in attendance, “It’s heartwarming that you would want to do this for your city.”

A celebration at the park is being planned for next spring and everyone who worked on the projects will be contacted so they may be recognized, the city said.