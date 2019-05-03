City of MLT receives $1.35 million in state funds for Main Street and parks projects

As part of the State of Washington’s recently approved budget, Mountlake Terrace will receive $750,000 to help fund activities related to Phase II of the Main Street Project, including roadway and utility improvements to 56th Avenue West between 236th and 230th Streets Southwest.

That’s according to an announcement from the City of Mountlake Terrace Thursday.

Phase I of the Main Street Revitalization Project is fully funded and currently under construction. The city has been working with its state and federal delegations to fund Phase II.

In addition, the state awarded the city $350,000 in grant funding from the Recreation and Conservation Office to apply toward the Evergreen Playfield Turf Conversion Project. And $250,000 in Land Water Conservation Funds was appropriated for Ballinger Park’s ADA playground.

In its Thursday announcement, the city offered its thanks to elected representatives from the 1st and 32nd Legislative Districts who secured funding for these projects as part of the state’s Capital Budget.

“The City of Mountlake Terrace appreciates the efforts of its elected representatives to champion these projects on behalf of our community,” the announcement said.