City of MLT provides update on construction restart rules

The City of Mountlake Terrace reminders builders that no new construction permit applications are being accepted during the implementation of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase I construction restart program.

If a construction permit relates to an existing permitted project, prior to the governor’s March 23 “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, it will be accepted. New permit applications are only allowed if the construction work is deemed essential, such as public facilities and emergencies, as outlined in the Governor’s clarification on March 25.

With respect to new construction and accompanying permits, Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn said the department will begin to accept new applications and permits beginning June 1. “Modification to processes will be implemented due to the continued closure of city hall such as zoom meetings and some electronic submittals,” Osborn said.

If a project meets the current stated requirements, email your completed forms to the Permit Specialist. Applications are located on the specific webpages listed at www.cityofmlt.com/535/Engineering-Construction-Permits . Compliance with COVID-19 mandates has created longer processing times for permits.

To schedule an inspection, your project must have permits issued prior to March 23, 2020. The city is accepting requests only for existing, low-risk construction projects that don’t requiring workers to be closer than 6 feet, with an exposure control, mitigation and recovery plan.

Inspections for permitted work deemed essential, as outlined in the Governor’s clarification on March 25, are also accepted. To schedule an inspection, call 425-775-9694.

Requirements for contractors to comply with comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control, mitigation, and recovery plans and safety practices are enforced by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.

For more information about the construction restart, call the Community and Economic Development Department at 425-744-6207.