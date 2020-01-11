City of MLT preparing for winter storms

Ice and snow are in the forecast with a front expected to arrive on the weekend, continuing into next week with temperatures in the 20s. The City of Mountlake Terrace is prepared for freezing temperatures and snow and asks the community to prepare as well.

“The city’s public works crews cannot eliminate all of the impacts of a snow or ice emergency, but their goal is to provide service to lessen the impact to the public,” the city said in an announcement. The city has trucks equipped with snowplows and sand/salt spreaders and a truck that applies liquid deicer to the streets to minimize the impacts of inclement weather.

When it snows, the city plows will concentrate their efforts on main roads (primary routes) first to accommodate fire, medical and police response, as well as Community Transit, school buses and commuter traffic. Primary routes include roads such as 212th, 220th, 236th, 244th Streets and Cedar Way, 48th, 56th, 58th, and 66th Avenues (see map). As long as it continues to snow, the city will only plow primary routes.

Once the snow has stopped and all primary routes are clear, plows will move to secondary roads. Once the secondary roads are cleared, plows will move into neighborhoods. If at any time it starts snowing again while plows are clearing secondary or neighborhood streets, the plows will return to the primary routes and the process of clearing streets will start over.

During a snow or ice event, residents can help in several ways:

1) move your vehicles from city streets until snow removal is complete;

2) locate alternate parking if you live on a steep hill;

3) stay off roads until conditions improve;

4) allow plenty of time to get to your destination; and

5) leave plenty of room between vehicles.

In addition, Mountlake Terrace homeowners and business/property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice off driveways and sidewalks near their property, including the ridge of snow left along the edge of driveways by the snowplow. The city will not plow driveways.

Snow and wind may lead to power outages. With so many homes heated by electricity in this area, that’s a big concern. Please prepare by stocking emergency kits with food, water, flashlight, matches and blankets to last for several days. Also make sure cell phones are charged before the storm.

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter is located in Lynnwood. You can learn more about it by visiting www.WeAllBelong.org or call 2-1-1 for assistance. To report power outages or fallen power lines, please call Snohomish PUD at 425-783-1001.

The city will post weather-related updates to its Facebook (City of Mountlake Terrace Government) and Twitter (CityofMLT) pages. Major road closures will be noted on the Traffic Alert that will appear as a flashing red button at the top of the city’s website, www.cityofmlt.com.

For more emergency and winter preparedness information, please visit www.cityofmlt.com/183.