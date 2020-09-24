City of MLT police lobby to close for several weeks starting Sept. 28

The Mountlake Terrace Police Station lobby will close for all in-person business starting Monday, Sept. 28 due to construction related to the police station expansion. The closure will likely last for several weeks, the city said.

The work is part of the Civic Campus redevelopment project, which also includes a new city hall and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Impacted police department services include in-person payments, fingerprinting services and license renewals. The public can conduct most business with the police department over the telephone, fax, or email as well as U.S. mail. Beginning Monday, fingerprinting services are suspended until further notice.

In the meantime, if you have an emergency, call 911. If you need an officer and it is not an emergency, call the non-emergency line, 425-407-3999. If you have any business to conduct with the police department records unit, call 425-670-8260 or visit www.cityofmlt.com/2016. To contact the police department for non-emergency business, email mltpd@mltwa.gov. For general police department information, visit www.cityofmlt.com/18.