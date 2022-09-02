City of MLT plans park cleanup in remembrance of 9/11

A park cleanup in honor of the National Day of Service is set from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Volunteers should meet at the Recreation Pavilion parking lot (5303 228th St. S.W.) in comfortable work clothes, with gardening gloves and tools.

The Recreation & Park Advisory Commission and the Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee invite the community to join them for this event in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001.

Groups should register in advance with Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch, so assignments can be planned as needed. Please consider joining this community effort – rain or shine. Children who participate will receive a pass to a recreation swim at the Pavilion that afternoon.

For more information, or to register your group, contact Courtmanch at 425-776-1811 or kcourtmanch@mltwa.gov.