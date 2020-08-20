City of MLT to host two virtual stormwater scavenger hunts in August, September

The City of Mountlake Terrace is planning to host two free virtual stormwater scavenger hunts, the weekends of Aug. 29-30 and Sept. 18-19.

The app-based are aimed at getting individuals and families outside, and “provide a fun way to learn where rain ends up in your neighborhood,” the city said.

The scavenger hunts can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet, and are also available in written form. Small gift certificates to local businesses will be awarded for the first 30 completed scavenger hunts, and each completed hunt will be eligible to win a LifeStraw Go water filter bottle (winner randomly selected from all entries).