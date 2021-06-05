City of MLT participating in month-long blood drive

The City of Mountlake Terrace and Bloodworks Northwest kicked off a month-long blood drive on June 4, with several city employees participating as part of the city’s wellness program.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright attended the pop-up blood drive, located at the new Edmonds Waterfront Center, to encourage Mountlake Terrace residents to lend their support. “Thank you to all the employees and their family members who donated blood today,” the mayor said. “I hope our residents will follow their lead and support this important cause.”

Due to COVID-19 distancing requirements, the mobile bus known as the “Bloodmobile” cannot be used at this time. Instead, Bloodworks Northwest is holding a pop-up donation site at the new Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Avenue, during the month of June.

Donations will support patients at over 90 local hospitals. According to Bloodworks Northwest, shortages of all blood types typically occur during the summer months and if all donors gave blood 2 to 4 times a year, it would help prevent these shortages.

Whether you are a first-time donor or a seasoned veteran, this one-hour donation appointment is a safe and essential action and COVID-19 protocols are followed.

Visit https://dslnk.co/CityOfMLT to schedule an appointment to donate blood at any Bloodworks Northwest location through June 30. On the day of your donation mention City of Mountlake Terrace or our four-digit code “CMLT” when you check in with the registrar.

“If you are unable to donate during the month of June, Bloodworks Northwest plans to return to the Edmonds Waterfront Center in August,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Clough. “Please consider donating then if you are able to or, if you donated this month, consider donating again.”

For more information, visit www.bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888.