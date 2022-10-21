City of MLT Parks and Recreation offering children’s drawing art classes starting Nov. 3

City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks is offering a drawing art class instructed by Jessica Carlson of Adventures in Art, starting Nov. 3.

The class is for ages 7-11 years old and is held Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m. Described as a drawing-based art education program, the instructor uses simple drawing methods and a weekly format where children produce unique works of art using a wide variety of artist-quality mediums.

Students think creatively, expand their drawing skills and become more confident in self-expression. The session runs from Nov. 3-Dec. 15 for a total of six lessons. Cost is $116 for residents and $126 for non-residents. Register here.