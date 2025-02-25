City of MLT opens applications for a second allocation of 2025 lodging tax grants

The City of Mountlake Terrace announced that applications are now open for a second allocation of the city’s 2025 lodging tax grant funds.

The $20,000 grant is for qualified events and projects promoting tourism. It is funded through taxes collected from Studio 6 and must be used to market or operate special events and festivals designed to attract tourists. Under state law, the grant may also support the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofits.

In a press release, the city stated that the programs could potentially increase overnight visits to Studio 6 motel or have a positive economic impact. Lodging tax funds have helped support community events such as the 3rd of July Family Celebration fireworks show, Arts of the Terrace, and the now-retired Tour de Terrace.

Applicants should review the criteria and required paperwork at cityofmlt.com/464.

All materials must be received by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12.

The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will review the applications and recommend a funding allocation to the city council. The allocation is tentatively scheduled for the May 1 council work meeting.

For more information or to request mailed copies of the application information, contact Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick at 425-744-6287 or aappelwick@mltwa.gov.