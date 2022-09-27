City of MLT opens applications for 2023 lodging tax grants

The City of Mountlake Terrace has $25,000 in lodging tax grants available for qualified events and projects that promote tourism in 2023. These are funded through taxes collected from Studio 6 hotel in Mountlake Terrace.

Lodging tax funds must be used for marketing or operation of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists. Under state law, they also may support the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofits.

These programs should have the potential to increase overnight visits to Studio 6 and/or create a positive economic impact. For years, lodging tax funds have helped support community events such as 3rd of July Fireworks, Arts of the Terrace and Tour de Terrace.

Applicants should review the criteria and required paperwork atwww.cityofmlt.com/464. All materials must be received by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will review the applications and make a recommendation to the Mountlake Terrace City Council. Allocation of the funds is tentatively scheduled for the Jan. 16 city council meeting.

For more information, or to request mailed copies of the application information, contact Rikki Fruichantie, community relations specialist, at 425-744-6205, rfru@mltwa.gov.