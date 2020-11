The City of Mountlake Terrace said that all city offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. The Recreation Pavilion, located at 5303 228th St. S.W., will be open for child care only.

For more information or to register for child care, email childcare@mltwa.gov. All city offices and the Pavilion will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 12.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com or www.mltrec.com or call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.