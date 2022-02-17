City of MLT offices to close for President’s Day holiday

Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 for Presidents’ Day.
The holiday moves the regular Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting to Tuesday. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held via Zoom. Visit www.cityofmlt.com/129 for the agenda and other information.
The Recreation Pavilion will be open regular hours, with a special recreation swim added from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Child care services also are available Monday with registration. Additionally, the Pavilion’s new swim schedule starts Tuesday. See mltrec.com for details.
