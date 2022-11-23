City of MLT offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station will be closed both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Recreation Pavilion will be closed Thursday, operate regular hours Friday and modified hours on Saturday, the city said.
