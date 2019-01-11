City of MLT offers Safe Internet Transaction Zone outside police department

With the increase of Internet commerce, transactions between individuals via online sales can be risky. The Mountlake Terrace Police Department has seen cases of people being robbed and even assaulted under these circumstances.

In response, the police department created a “Safe Internet Transaction Zone” in 2011 that is located outside the Mountlake Terrace Police Station at 5906 232nd St. S.W. If someone is not willing to make a transaction in a police station parking lot, heed that as a warning. At the very least, you could be buying stolen property, so exercise care when making this transaction.

The Mountlake Terrace Police Station has parking spaces in the front of the building that can be used as a safe transaction zone. Even when the business office is closed, the building has cameras that view the building exterior and lobby areas. This makes it a much safer place to arrange a private transaction.

Stay safe and utilize the Safe Internet Transaction Zone. For more information, contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260.