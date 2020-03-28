City of MLT offering temporary grace period for those who can’t pay their water bills on time

The City of Mountlake Terrace has announced a temporary grace period for residents who fail to pay their city water bill on time.

Residents who miss a payment will not have their water utility service shut off during the COVID-19 emergency, the city announced this week. The grace period will last through April 24 but could last longer if the state order closing all schools is extended past that date.

City officials also announced that the $2 extra fee added on to online payments of utility billing will be waived through April 23. “This waiver is to encourage online transactions and slow the spread of COVID-19,” the city stated on its Facebook page.

“The city recognizes that COVID-19 is a threat to the health of the community and the ability to frequently wash our hands is paramount in the fight to curb the spread of the virus,” City Manager Scott Hugill stated in his latest City Manager Weekly Update. “As called for by the state and Snohomish Health District, this step will enable the community to ensure proper cleaning measures.”

If residents believe that they will be unable to pay their most recent water utility bill, they are advised to inform the city at 425-744-6214 or at utilitybilling@ci.mlt.wa.us.

— By Doug Petrowski